Slipknot’s Corey Taylor on Joey Jordison: “He had demons that would’ve killed normal people”

Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor has spoken in a new interview about his relationship with his late former bandmate Joey Jordison.

Jordison, who passed away in July 2021 at the age of 46, was one of Slipknot’s co-founding members, and served as the band’s original drummer until his departure in 2013.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Taylor has now reflected on how “as you get older, you just start to appreciate what you do have and you lament the losses”.

“You lament the fact that you never had to truly make peace with the people who you lost. Something that I’ve been doing just in my own life is reaching out to people who I haven’t talked to in a while and really burying hatchets, because that shit will just fucking weigh you down.”

Addressing his relationship with Jordison, Taylor continued: “We had talked over the years every now and then — it would just be random — but we never said to each other what we needed to say to each other. At least I didn’t say it to Joe.

“But that was the complicated thing about Joey, was the fact that he was so many different people in one person, but it was hard to kind of get a beat on what was going on at any given time. He had demons that would’ve killed normal people. He was one of the true musical geniuses I’d ever met. He was just complicated.”

Corey Taylor added: “Everybody likes to sugar-coat a lot of shit after the fact, but you don’t realise that what you’re doing is you’re dehumanising them. And I can’t do that because I fucking lived with these guys. And the goddamn tragedy of it is that we did everything we could to try and be there.

“Not only for him, but for Paul [Gray, Slipknot’s late bassist]. I mean, we would rally and we would rally and we would rally, and it’s just a shame, man. The world is less cool without him in it.”

Slipknot will release their new album ‘The End, So Far’ tomorrow (September 30).