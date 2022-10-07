Slipknot’s Corey Taylor on ‘The End, So Far’: some fans will have “a fucking cystic embolism”

Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor has spoken about the reaction that the band’s new album ‘The End, So Far’ may get from some fans.

In an interview for NME‘s Big Read, Taylor spoke about Slipknot’s seventh record, which has been described as their most experimental and inventive of their career.

“Musically, we’ve never shied away from a challenge,” he said. “It got to the point where you’re like, ‘Where do we go?’ [We said] let’s look back for inspiration instead of trying to look forward, and let’s try to embrace some of the shit that made us wanna do this in the first place.”

He continued: “We’ve always been experimental,” commenting that some fans will have “a fucking cystic embolism” when they hear the new record.

“Everybody just assumes that we’re heavy all the fucking time. We do have moments of blasts and brilliance, but at the same time, we have songs like [acoustic and string led ‘Vol 3’ cut] ‘Circle’.

“We also have songs like ‘Snuff’ [brooding and clean from fourth album ‘All Hope Is Gone’]. When people hear [the new album], they go, ‘Well, that’s a departure.’ It’s like, ‘What are you, fucking new?’ We’ve spent 20-plus years throwing people for a loop.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Taylor spoke about Slipknot’s tumultuous relationship over the years, noting that they’re generally in a good place.

“We’re kind of reaching that point where we’ve kind of embraced each other for who we are,” he said. “The beautiful thing about Slipknot has also been one of the hardest things: we’re not necessarily people who would’ve been friends.

“We came from such different backgrounds, different points of view, and different musical standpoints. At certain times, that’s where the tension comes from, and that’s where the genius comes from.”

In other news, it was announced today (October 7) that Slipknot have earned their third UK Number One with ‘The End, So Far’.

The band went head-to-head with a reissue of George Michael’s classic album ‘Older’ for the top spot. Slipknot finished just 340 units ahead of ‘Older’ according to The Official Charts Company. ‘The End, So Far’ was also the most downloaded album of the past seven days.