Slipknot’s Corey Taylor opens up about sobriety – “I’ve struggled with drinking for a long time”

Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor has opened up about his sobriety and his drug use in the past.

Speaking in a new interview, with BBC Radio 6 Music presenter Mary Anne Hobbs, the frontman spoke candidly on the subject.

“You get to the point where you realise that what you do means so much to you that you wanna do it at the absolute top of your game. And you know me – I’m a nut, so if I’m going all the way, I’m gonna go all the way and above and beyond,” he explained.

Taylor added: “I’ve struggled with drinking for a long time, especially with having that kind of addictive personality side to me.

“But at the same time, I’ve also had this weird switch where when I decide to quit something, that’s it. And this year is 10 years for me. And then I quit smoking, which I never thought I would do. And that was just as difficult, if not worse.

“But then you get to the point where you start going, ‘Okay, we’re done quitting things. What can we do to improve ourselves?’ So I started really looking at the way I eat and the way I take care of myself. I started training again and really trying to get physically fit to the point where if I went on stage, I knew that I could do the best show that I’ve done in twenty years. And that became part of just keeping this thing alive.”

Slipknot recently returned to London’s O2 Arena where they delivered a career spanning set.

NME awarded the gig five stars and described the show as “a real moment; this was Slipknot where they belong – celebrating with as many people as possible, among thousands who can now say ‘I was there’ and actually mean it.

Slipknot’s Clown and Tortilla Man also recently revealed to NME that they plan to drop an album of unheard material later this year.