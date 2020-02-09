News Music News

Slipknot’s Corey Taylor reveals the bands who are “the future” of metal

Slipknot's frontman reveals his tips for the future of metal

Elizabeth Aubrey
Corey Taylor; Slipknot
Slipknot's Corey Taylor - Credit: Getty

Slipknot’s Corey Taylor has revealed who he thinks will be the “future” of metal music in a new interview.

Speaking to Mary Ann Hobbs on BBC 6 Music, Taylor said that Code Orange, Knocked Loose are Ho99o9 were his tips for the future of metal.

Taylor told Hobbs: “I think the underground is always gonna be healthy. Because that’s where the majority of trendsetters, the cutting-edge artists come from.

Advertisement

“Whether it’s bands like Knocked Loose or…there’s this fantastic band called Ho99o9, which is like hip hop, metal, hardcore: they dabble in so many genres. And they’re so good.”

Taylor also reflected on what bands over the last ten years had impressed him too. “Well, obviously, Rival Sons is right there. Royal Blood is a great rock act. There’s something visceral about their music that’s really, really good.

“If you wanted to get into the darker-edged stuff, Code Orange is fantastic. Knocked Loose: their new album is sick, Oh my god! I mean, if you need music for a workout, that’s the album you put on. Their new one is just insane; it’s incredible. And this band… I’m not sure anybody’s heard about…Slipknot.”

Slipknot recently returned to London’s O2 Arena where they delivered a career spanning set.

Advertisement

NME awarded the gig five stars and described the show as “a real moment; this was Slipknot where they belong – celebrating with as many people as possible, among thousands who can now say ‘I was there’ and actually mean it.”

Slipknot’s Clown and Tortilla Man also recently revealed to NME that they plan to drop an album of unheard material later this year.

Advertisement
Advertisement
The Big Read

Stella Donnelly: “You have to stand up for people that don’t have a voice”

Rhian Daly -
The punk poet on climate change, inequality in Australia and telling off racists in bookshops
Read more
Awards 2020

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 nominees

NME -
See which artists, albums and songs are up for gongs this year
Read more
Awards 2020

Cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 now

NME -
Vote for your top choices at the NME Awards 2020 now
Read more
Advertisement

Read Next

Stella Donnelly: “You have to stand up for people that don’t have a voice”

The punk poet on climate change, inequality in Australia and telling off racists in bookshops
The Big Read Rhian Daly -
Read more

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 nominees

See which artists, albums and songs are up for gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

Cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 now

Vote for your top choices at the NME Awards 2020 now
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

The 1975 confirmed for closing performance at the NME Awards 2020

It's gonna get loud.
Music News Andrew Trendell -
Read more

See the full list of Aussie NME Awards 2020 winners

See which Australian artists, albums and songs bagged gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.