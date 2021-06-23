Slipknot’s Corey Taylor spoke with a terminally ill fan for an hour

Slipknot singer Corey Taylor gave a young terminally ill fan a one-hour video chat, discussing music, monster trucks, and skydiving.

Organised through the Living The Dream Foundation as part of their “#DREAMDAY” program, the conversation took place just a few weeks before Slipknot fan Trevor sadly passed away from brain cancer.

The Living the Dream Foundation was founded by Scottie Somers, a musician with cystic fibrosis. The non-profit organization states its mission is to help “children and young adults living with life-threatening illnesses stay positive, maintain hope, and appreciate each and every day, regardless of their affliction… by providing rich and rewarding, #DREAMDAY experiences.”

On Friday (June 18), the foundation shared the story of Trevor’s virtual meeting with the singer via its Facebook page, writing: “Trevor was battling terminal brain cancer at this time, and for his #DreamDay, he got to meet his favorite singer, Corey Taylor! Corey was so kind and generous, speaking to Trevor about Star Wars and monster trucks for over an entire hour.

“As the conversation progressed, you could see Trevor’s body language and energy perk up with excitement and uncontainable joy. It was a once-in-a-lifetime moment that none of us will ever forget.”

Taylor added: “It takes 2 seconds to make the decision to be good to someone in this world. That 2 seconds can make a person’s lifetime. That is all the reward I need to do what I can for the people with LTD.”

At one point in the conversation he told Trevor that the young fan had “a lot of fortitude.” In return, Trevor told Taylor that he wanted to “just enjoy life and live out what possible dreams I can live out.” Watch a 43-second clip of the conversation below.

In the comments below the YouTube clip, Trevor’s father John wrote: “I don’t know if Corey will ever see this, but I wish to thank him from the bottom of my heart for bringing a smile to his face and giving him a moment of your time was so beyond meaningful words can’t describe. He definitely loved Slipknot.”

You can donate to the Living the Dream Foundation here.

