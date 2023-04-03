Slipknot’s Jay Weinberg debuts new mask at Knotfest Japan

Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg has debuted his new mask at Knotfest Japan, and it has already become a fan-favourite. Check out footage below.

Last week, heavy metal icons Slipknot played two nights at Knotfest Japan – with the drummer surprising fans by wearing his new mask for the first time.

Although members usually save fresh looks for a new album cycle, Weinberg confirmed that the new mask was developed especially for the appearance at Knotfest Japan, and was designed in collaboration with Japanese artist, Solid Blackline.

“It’s an honour to collaborate with Japanese painter @solid_blackline for my mask this weekend, specially designed for @knotfestjapan,” he said in a social media update. “The organic, flowing shapes of his high-contrast designs evoke feelings of mysticism and beauty, balanced within the duality of chaos and order one feels as a visitor in this wondrous country.”

He continued: “There’s truly no better way to further immerse ourselves within everything that @knotfestjapan stands for — to share our love for Japan, and its rich artistic culture — than to welcome local talent through collaboration with our own expression through this weekend’s performances.”

Following the band’s performances over the weekend (April 1-2), the musician has shared more images of himself sporting the new mask on stage, as well as footage of the band playing some of their most popular hits.

Many fans have flocked to social media to share supportive reactions to Weinberg’s new look: “Omg what an incredible mask plus the painting gives it an epic and sober incredible touch this would be the definitive version for me” wrote one fan on Instagram, with another adding “Best Jay mask ever?! … Best Jay mask ever!”

Commenting on one of Weinberg’s updates, another fan said: “Oh my god. This is genuinely the most beautiful and awesome mask you have ever had. 10/10 maybe my favourite jay mask???” Check out footage shared by the drummer below.

Last month, Slipknot’s Corey Taylor also debuted an unconventional new look at Knotfest Australia. Hitting the stage with a colourful bucket hat, the frontman put a more laid-back spin on the band’s traditional intimidating get-up for a portion of the Australian shows.

The Australian leg of the festival also saw Slipknot forced to halt their sets due to fans climbing up the speaker towers. Taking place in Melbourne on March 24, the band paused while playing ‘The Heretic Anthem’ and festival organisers directed the fan to come down. Another fan then followed in the same footsteps at the band’s second set, two days later – meaning the band were forced to pause the set again.

“I can’t take you crazy motherfuckers anywhere man, Jesus Christ,” said Taylor at the second show. “Got you climbing on shit, jumping off shit, rolling on shit — what the fuck?”

Last year saw Taylor reveal which of his many Slipknot masks was his all-time favourite, after his latest – also revealed off album cycle – was revealed for the first time.

“At first people were like, ‘Who the fuck is this?’” said Taylor, explaining the mask. “The cameras came out like fucking crazy. I mean, it lit up like nobody’s business, and I just stood there for a second and let everybody do it. And then it was just on, you know?”

He added: “I tend to go with my instincts. Sometimes it pays off; sometimes it doesn’t. I told the band: ‘I’m bringing out my new mask.’ And they were like, ‘Why?’ And I was like, ‘Because it’s time.’”

Last year, percussionist Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan spoke to NME about Knotfest Australia, adding that the band members all consider Australian fans as “family”.

“Some of the greatest memories in my life come from roaming around Australia,” he said. “That’s why we try to get there on every album cycle. And Knotfest is dangerous, man… But that’s why we’re taking it Down Under right now.”

The band are currently touring in promotion of their acclaimed 2022 album ‘The End, So Far‘. They’ll be returning to the UK in June to headline Download Festival 2023, alongside Metallica and Bring Me The Horizon. Visit here for tickets and more information