Slipknot have released a new video for ‘Nero Forte’ – watch footage below.

The video has previously been described by the band as their attempt to try “something new.”

The song features on the masked metal icons’ sixth album ‘We Are Not Your Kind‘, which arrived back in August. It follows on from the previously released cuts ‘Unsainted‘ and ‘Solway Firth‘.

Speaking in a behind-the-scenes clip posted to Slipknot’s official Twitter account in October, Clown told fans that the group were on set filming visuals for ‘Nero Forte’.

“We’re getting ready for our video ‘Nero Forte’. We’ve grabbed an MGM spot where they have a sound stage,” he explained. “Usually in Slipknot, things get crazy quickly and we start losing time because of space.

“We’ve brought the space in a lot tighter and I think this is going to work. Now we can paint, everyone that’s involved can paint – everyone can put their two cents in and really get in here and make something special.”

He added: “To all the Slipknot fans, this is going to be an amazing time. Thanks for being here. We’re trying something new. Welcome to ‘Nero Forte’ – the dark force.”

Last week (December 11), Slipknot announced that they’re bringing Knotfest to the UK for the first time in 2020. The event, which was launched back in 2012, will hit British shores for a date in Milton Keynes on August 22 next year.

In August, Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan talked to NME about the possibility of bringing the event to the UK in the future.

“It definitely will happen but it has to be the right thing,” he said. “Right now we do a lot of festivals with a lot of great people and you’ve got to find a time and a zone and it’s got to be right.

“We don’t like to go and mess things up; it’s not about that. It’s about being righteous and pure and it being what it is.”