Slipknot’s original vocalist to perform band’s demo tape in full on tour

Slipknot‘s original vocalist Anders Colsefni is set to perform the band’s demo tape ‘Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat.’ in full on tour.
Slipknot released the demo tape in 1996 when Colsefni fronted the masked metallers. Corey Taylor took over in 1997.
Later this year, the band’s ex-front person will perform ‘Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat.’ in full on a 12-date run of dates in Australia and New Zealand as part of a ‘Numetal Mayhem’ tour alongside ex-Mushroomhead singer Waylon Reavis.
Giving his blessing for the performances, Taylor tweeted: “Really wish I could be there to see these shows, but I know Anders Colsefni is going to crush them.”
See the tour dates below.
Really wish I could be there to see these shows, but I know @anderscolsefni is going to crush them. https://t.co/df0PVItohN
— fuck your checkmark (@CoreyTaylorRock) June 16, 2023
OCTOBER 2023
11 – Sydney, Crowbar
12 – Adelaide, Enigma Bar
13 – Melbourne, Bendigo Hotel
14 – Brisbane, Mansfield Tavern
15 – Gold Coast, Mo’s Desert Clubhouse
16 – Toowoomba, Irish Club Hotel
18 – Auckland, Neck Of The Woods
19 – Taranaki, 8 Bar Pool And Darts
20 – Wellington, Valhalla
21 – Christchurch, The Embankment
22 – Queenstown, Yonder
23 – Dunedin, Dive
In other Slipknot news, this month the band surprise released a new EP, ‘Adderall’ and shared some new videos – one for ‘Memories (Adderall – Rough Demo)’ and one for ‘Death March’, directed by Clown.
They also headlined Download Festival, a set that served as the return of founding member Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan, who took to the stage for the first time after announcing that he would be sitting out of live shows to support his wife through mental health issues.
The band also revealed recently that longtime sampler and keyboardist Craig Jones has parted ways with the band. They then began teasing the identity of his replacement.