Sloan Peterson shares new single ‘Moon & Back’

Sloan Peterson has released her latest new single, titled ‘Moon & Back’.

Peterson shared the track today (February 5), following its premiere on triple j earlier this week. It arrives alongside a dreamy, space-inspired music video, with Peterson singing over a star-speckled galaxy and dancing in a mirrored gold dress.

Watch it below:

Peterson hasn’t been coy about the song’s release, sharing teasers and behind-the-scenes photos since early February.

“When I wrote this song I was listening to Gwen Stefanis album ‘love angel music baby’ specifically her song luxurious and getting into early 2000’s sounds and lyrics.. very excited to keep releasing music for ya’,” she said in one post.

Another clip revealed her inspiration behind the gold dress, writing: “Was lucky enough to work with @alexosm, who I’ve wanted to work with for years!”.

“His prop assistant, Daisy kindly hand made this INCREDIBLE gold dress, a replica of a dress by Paco Rabanne that Francoise Hardy wore in the 60’s.. each gold mirror square was linked together separately, then linked onto me before shooting, with no easy way out… It weighed a tonne, I had to pee the entire time I was dancing in double time too , BUT SO SO WORTH IT.”

It’s Peterson’s second release for the year, having shared an acoustic version of her 2020 single ‘Nightmare’ in January.

She also teamed up with Feki last year, appearing on his track ‘Golden Remedy’ alongside LANKS.