Sløtface have shared a brand new single ‘Tap The Pack’.

The short, sweet and spiky single is the sixth to be released from the band’s forthcoming second album, ‘Sorry For The Late Reply’, following a slew of tracks shared throughout 2019.

They include the likes of pop-punk banger ‘Telepathic’, the climate crisis-tackling ‘Sink Or Swim’, and the explosive ‘S.U.C.C.E.S.S.’

All the above tracks will feature on the band’s upcoming album, which is released on January 31 via Propellor Recordings.

The band describe the new album, which sees them co-produce alongside Sigrid and Aurora-producer Odd Martin Skålnes as “more minimalistic,” “braver” and more “raw” than their 2017 debut.

The Norwegian band also be following up the release with an expansive run of headline UK tour dates:

MARCH

14 – Southampton, The Joiners

15 – Bristol, Louisiana

16 – Cardiff, Clwb ifor Bach

18 – Nottingham, Bodega Social Club

19 – Liverpool, Arts Club Loft

20 – Leeds, Headrow House

21 – Newcastle, Think Tank

23 – Glasgow, Broadcast

24 – Manchester, Deaf Institute

26 – Birmingham, Hare & Hounds

27 – London, The Garage

28 – Brighton, Patterns

The shows follow a recent run with PUP. Catching the two bands’ London gig, we gave five stars out of five to a gig full of “community, power and riffs upon riffs from two of punk’s finest.”