Slow Pulp share new single ‘Idaho’, announce debut album

Their first new music since 2019's 'The Big Day'

By Eddy Lim
Slow Pulp shares new single 'Idaho'
Slow Pulp. Credit: Supplied

Chicago-based rock quartet Slow Pulp have shared a new track entitled ‘Idaho’, alongside details of their debut album, ‘Moveys’.

The track was engineered, mixed and produced by Henry Stoehr, and mastered by Heba Kadry. Watch the visualiser for the single below:

Slow Pulp’s debut album, ‘Moveys’, is scheduled for release on October 5.

According to vocalist Emily Massey, ‘Idaho’ is a song about “learning how to accept other people’s love when you don’t love yourself”.

Slow Pulp had originally planned to release a different album to mark their debut, but scrapped it entirely following Massey’s diagnosis with Lyme disease and chronic Mono.

‘When we started writing this record, I had been experiencing so much fatigue and getting sick a lot and I didn’t know what it was. I got diagnosed with Lyme disease and a chronic Mono,’ said Massey in a statement.

“The diagnosis validated a lot of what I was feeling. I got tools for how to take care of myself better. The way that I internalize trauma is I will hold it in and not process it for a very long time, but writing songs is the one place where I can’t hide from myself. It just comes out whether or not I want it to or if I’m ready for it to. Figuring out how to write together, as a band, was like me learning how to take care of myself and learning how to communicate better.”

The band decided to re-write the record last year while on tour with Alex G (formerly known as Sandy Alex G). Near the tail-end of recording, Massey’s parents were involved in a severe car crash, forcing her to return to her hometown of Madison to take care of them. Just a week later, the COVID-19 pandemic began to shut down America in earnest.

“Thankfully most instrumentals were already written,” said drummer Theodore Mathews.

“Alex [Leeds] and Henry [Stoehr] and I were all able to do that separately from a studio space that we rent in Chicago. It required a lot of FaceTime which was no substitute for us being in the room together.”

‘Idaho’ is the first new music from Slow Pulp this year, following their 2019 four-track EP, ‘Big Day’. Prior to that, the band released a pair of singles in 2018, ‘Steel Birds’ and ‘At Home’. They also shared ‘Ep2’ in 2017.

While ‘Ep1’ was recorded and published, it was taken down as the project did not involve Massey at the time.

