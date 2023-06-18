Slowdive to release new music soon with ‘Kisses’

Slowdive have revealed that they will be releasing new music next week.

READ MORE: The 10 best shoegaze albums ever

On their social media channels, the band said a new track called ‘Kisses’ will arrive on Tuesday (June 20).

They also shared the single’s artwork and a link to a YouTube video which contains a countdown clock to the song’s release. You can check that out, along with the band’s social media post here:

Advertisement

Back in April, Slowdive confirmed that they’d finished their new album, which will be their first in over half a decade.

At the start of 2022, the shoegaze icons confirmed that they were working on their first new album since 2017’s self-titled effort.

Then this spring, the band’s Neil Halstead revealed that the new album was complete during an appearance on the SixPack podcast.

He said: “Some of the stuff I bought in was very electronic based, because that’s where I’m coming from sometimes. And then it will work its way back to being an indie, guitar thing. We end up meeting in a place where everyone is happy.”

Advertisement

In 2014, the band announced they would be reforming to perform at Barcelona’s Primavera Sound, following the performance up with their first London show in 20 years.

Two years later, they announced they were working on a new album, the first since their 1995 record ‘Pygmalion’. Following a cryptic teaser video and single ‘Star Roving’, the band released their self-titled album in 2017, their first in 22 years.

Back in 2021, members of Slowdive – alongside musicians from The Flaming Lips, The Soft Cavalry and Casket Girls – joined forces to form a new band, Beachy Head.

Beachy Head comprises Slowdive’s Rachel Goswell and Christian Savill, Flaming Lips drummer Matt Duckworth, Ryan Graveface (Casket Girls, Dreamend) and Steve Clarke (The Soft Cavalry). The group’s self-titled debut album was released in April of that year through Graveface’s eponymous record label.