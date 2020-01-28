Slowly Slowly have announced dates for an upcoming Australia tour, in support of their forthcoming third studio album, ‘Race Car Blues’, which is out next month. Find the full list of dates below.

The six-date run – which is Slowly Slowly’s “biggest tour yet” – will kick off on April 17 at the Manning Bar in Sydney. Along the way, the Melbourne band will head to Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth and Hobart. The trek will conclude with a show at the Saloon Bar in Launceston, Tasmania on May 30.

“Over the past few years we have really come to love our time on stage, from someone who dreaded the spotlight a few years ago, I now feel so impatient to take this record around the country,” frontman Ben Stewart said in a statement. “I feel like a kid with a bunch of new toys or a painter with a set of new colours.”

He added: “I can’t wait to watch these songs get injected with the same energy and watch them stand on their own feet, taking us along for the ride. They mean so much to me and I have a feeling they will resonate with our truest fans.”

Tickets go on sale this Thursday (January 30) at 9am AEDT via the band’s website.

Slowly Slowly announced ‘Race Car Blues’, the follow-up to their 2018 sophomore effort ‘St. Leonards’, last week. The album will arrive on February 28 via UNFD. They also unveiled its title track, along with a Michael Roberts-directed music video. Watch the video for ‘Race Car Blues’ here:

On Saturday (January 25), Slowly Slowly’s 2019 single ‘Jellyfish’ came in at number 57 on triple j’s Hottest 100 list. The poll was topped by Billie Eilish’s ‘Bad Guy’, which became the first-ever song by a solo female artist to come in first place.

Slowly Slowly’s Race Car Blues 2020 Tour dates are:

Sydney, Manning Bar (April 17)

Brisbane, The Triffid (18)

Melbourne, 170 Russell (May 15)

Perth, Badlands Bar (22)

Hobart, Altar (29)

Launceston, Saloon Bar (30)