Slowly Slowly announce acoustic launch shows for ‘Daisy Chain’

Slowly Slowly have announced a trio of intimate shows to launch their impending fifth album, ‘Daisy Chain’, where they’ll perform acoustically as a three-piece.

The run is scheduled to begin in Sydney next Monday (November 7), when the band will take to the stage at the 150-capacity Vanguard. They’ll perform at The Night Cat in Melbourne the following night (November 8), before wrapping up at Lefty’s Music Hall in Brisbane on Thursday November 10. Tickets for all three shows are on sale now via Slowly Slowly’s website.

In a press release, Stewart said of the acoustic shows: “With the help of our dear friend Sam Elliott, we have reimagined a slew of songs, both old and new, across vastly different landscapes. The songs have been stripped down to the feelings in which they started, enjoying some R&R in the piano spotted dreamscapes we have newly built for them. Order a wine, wear something nice, it’s going to be sophisticated. Real fucking sophisticated.”

Advertisement

The shows come just a few days after the premiere of the documentary Back To Basics, Back On My Bullsh*t, which will screen at Melbourne’s Thornbury Picture House this Saturday (November 5). Tickets for the screening have already sold out, however the band will host a livestream on Mandolin next Wednesday (November 9), tickets for which can be found here.

In addition to the making of ‘Daisy Chain’, the film chronicles Slowly Slowly’s recent performance at The Forum – their biggest headline show to date – which took place back in May. On the film, Stewart said: “Oh how one recoils when forced to watch themselves back. I guess this is why bands don’t do this sort of thing very often? But for those who follow us closely, for those who care about us as artists and performers, I imagine this will be of value.

“The last few years were as tumultuous as we have known and it feels like a bookending of sorts to release this piece. This serves just as much a time capsule of where we are now as also a road sign to where we are headed – I think I quite like both. And most of all, I love our fans and this seems like a moment we can celebrate them on screen, where they should be. We look forward to sitting in discomfort, surrounded by the comfort of those who keep us going. Wonderful stuff!”

‘Daisy Chain’ itself will be released this Friday (November 4) via UNFD. It was previewed with five singles – ‘Blueprint’, ‘Nothing On’, ‘Forget You’, the title track and ‘Longshot’ – and comes as the follow-up to both 2020’s ‘Race Car Blues’ and last year’s ‘Race Car Blues: Chapter Two’.

Shortly after the latter was released, Slowly Slowly announced that their plans for the future would be put “on hold for the time being”. They became active again last November, though, allowing for Stewart to deal with undisclosed health issues.

At the very end of the year, Slowly Slowly will join the likes of Hockey Dad, Northeast Party House and Ruby Fields at the upcoming NYE On The Hill festival. See here for more details on that.