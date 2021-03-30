Slowly Slowly announce changes to upcoming national tour

Slowly Slowly have amended their Race Car Blues tour schedule, upgrading a handful of its venues to cope with demand for tickets and adding an extra show in Melbourne.

The band have announced new venues for their shows in Sydney, Brisbane and Hobart to accommodate larger audience numbers. They’ll now perform at the Enmore Theatre, Fortitude Music Hall and Odean Theatre in the three cities, respectively.

In addition, Slowly Slowly have announced an extra Melbourne show, after the first two sold out. The band will now play in the Victorian capital on June 10, as well as on June 11 and 13 as previously announced.

Advertisement

They will be joined by Yours Truly at all stops on the tour. Tickets are on sale now with full details listed below.

Slowly Slowly had initially intended to tour in support of their album, ‘Race Car Blues’, in April and May last year. The coronavirus pandemic prompted a change of plans.

“With ‘RCB’ being out in the world for over a year now, we’re so eager to finally be able to give this album the tour and live show it deserves,” the band said in a press statement.

They are also set to appear at Full Tilt this winter, playing sets at the festival’s Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney and Adelaide events.

Slowly Slowly’s 2021 ‘Race Car Blues’ tour dates are:

June

Advertisement

Friday 4 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Thursday 10 – Melbourne, 170 Russell (New Show)

Friday 11 – Melbourne, 170 Russell (Sold Out)

Sunday 13 – Melbourne, 170 Russell (Sold Out)

Friday 18 – Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory (Sold Out)

Saturday 19 – Perth, Badlands Bar

July

Friday 2 – Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

Friday 9 – Hobart, Odean Theatre

Saturday 10 – Launceston, Saloon Bar