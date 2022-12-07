Slowly Slowly announce EASYLOVER festival, share Tim Rogers-assisted video for ‘God’

Slowly Slowly have announced the inaugural edition of their own mini-festival, EASYLOVER, set to go down in Melbourne next June.

In addition to a headline set from the hosting band themselves, the daylong festival – locked in for Saturday June 10 at the Northcote Theatre – will sport performances from Yours Truly, Between You And Me, Bakers Eddy, Friends Of Friends and OK Hotel, as well as more acts who are yet to be announced.

Released alongside the announcement was a new music video for ‘God’, which first appeared on Slowly’s Slowly’s recent ‘Daisy Chain’ album. In a press release, frontman Ben Stewart said of the effort: “This song has been a constantly evolving piece of work for me, that still continues.

“It started as a curious walk through what it means to subscribe to doctrine and evolved into an appreciation for both sides of the coin. It’s the ultimate question and I shed no light that hasn’t been shone across the topic well before me, but it’s something we all share – the same question.

“Against the backdrop of losing family to cancer; questions I felt were asked of me, by me, almost as premonitions. It’s been a difficult, but at the same time helpful journey and this song is my journaling process.”

Have a look at the video – which also features a cameo Tim Rogers (of You Am I and The Hard-Ons fame) – below:

Tickets to the EASYLOVER festival are on sale now via Moshtix. They’re not expected to last all that long, though, as Slowly Slowly’s headline show at the Forum – which holds 2,000 punters, 500 more than the Northcote Theatre – sold out within two weeks.

That show, slated to go down on Friday May 26, was announced last month as part of the band’s ‘Daisy Chain’ launch tour. Between You And Me will also appear at that gig – as well as those in Perth, Brisbane and Sydney – while American indie outfit Turnover well serve as the tour’s lead support. Clews will open the shows in Melbourne and Brisbane, while Heavenshe (aka Tonight Alive frontwoman Jenna McDougall) will open up in Sydney.

Slowly Slowly released ‘Daisy Chain’, their fifth studio album, on November 4 via UNFD. It was supported by five singles – ‘Blueprint’, ‘Nothing On’, ‘Forget You’, ‘Longshot’ and the title track – as well as documentary (Back To Basics, Back On My Bullshit) and a run of intimate acoustic shows.

As well as their own shows and the EASYLOVER festival, Slowly Slowly will appear at this year’s NYE On The Hill in South Gippsland, where they’ll play alongside acts like Hockey Dad, Northeast Party House and Ruby Fields. They’ll also perform at next year’s Party In The Paddock in Tasmania, bumping shoulders with Gang Of Youths, Benee, The Presets, Genesis Owusu and many more.