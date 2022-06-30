Slowly Slowly announce new album ‘Daisy Chain’, share cruisy title track

Slowly Slowly have revealed the details for their fifth studio album, ‘Daisy Chain’, announcing it alongside the release of its title track.

In a press release, frontman Ben Stewart said the new single represents “a culmination point”, positioning it as “a story about how the strongest supports in your life can also be the most delicate”. It arrives alongside a music video helmed by Cian Marangos of The AV Club (with assistance from Martin Wood) which you can take a look at below:

Advertisement

Further expounding on the concept behind ‘Daisy Chain’, Stewart continued in his statement: “It’s about how lucky I am. It’s about growing up, accepting myself. Life is not linear; it seems for me to be this constant circular process. It’s about the ugly nature of fate and and how if we don’t find the beauty in it we’re doomed for failure.

“It’s about the process of turning a blind eye to the weakest parts of yourself so you never grow. It’s about hating yourself. ‘Daisy chain, stay the same’ is a mantra for me about keeping the things I care about most front of mind at all times – there is freedom in that. It’s about the golden years, being every year, from now on.”

The titular ‘Daisy Chain’ album is primed for release on November 4 via UNFD. In addition to its title track, the record will feature previous singles ‘Blueprint’, ‘Nothing On’ and ‘Forget You’. It’ll also sport a collaborative track with Dashboard Confessional frontman Chris Carrabba (the penultimate cut, ‘Moving Trains’), which Stewart noted was a crucial inclusion to the tracklist.

“I wrote this love song over 10 years ago,” he explained, “and when I listened back to the demo I was flooded with emotion. I mainly felt pity at all of the angst, competitiveness and self deprecation that plagued my younger years when navigating love. It was quite sad but empowering to see how far I’ve come in trying to mend that.

“I had always envisaged Chris from Dashboard singing on the record, and so for this to become a reality is a serendipitous ending of that chapter in my life.”

‘Daisy Chain’ comes as the follow-up to last February’s ‘Race Car Blues: Chapter Two’ album, which itself was – as its title implies – a direct sequel to 2020’s ‘Race Car Blues’. Half a year after releasing their fourth album, Slowly Slowly announced that their plans for the future would be put “on hold for the time being”. They became active again last November, though, allowing for Stewart to deal with undisclosed health issues.

Advertisement

Before they release ‘Daisy Chain’, Slowly Slowly will embark on a regional tour across Australia, taking to stages in 17 cities throughout August, September and October. Find all the details for that here.

You can check out the cover art and tracklisting for ‘Daisy Chain’ below, and find pre-orders here.

1. ‘Daisy Chain’

2. ‘Blueprint’

3. ‘Turn It Around’

4. ‘Forget You’

5. ‘Nothing On’

6. ‘Achilles’ Heel’

7. ‘Hold My Breath’

8. ‘Medicine’

9. ‘God’

10. ‘Longshot’

11. ‘Moving Trains’ (ft. Chris Carrabba of Dashboard Confessional)

12. ‘Papier-Mache’