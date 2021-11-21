Slowly Slowly announce ‘Nothing On’ national tour

Slowly Slowly have announced a national headline tour, kicking off in April next year.

The band’s ‘Nothing On’ tour will see them make stops in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth. It will come months after their live set at UNIFY Gathering in January, and four performances for the national touring festival Full Tilt.

Tickets for the headline shows go on sale from 12pm AEDT this coming Wednesday (November 24) through the band’s website.

The tour announcement follows the band’s 2020 album ‘Race Car Blues’ and a sequel record containing 12 additional tracks in February of this year. They have since released the single ‘Blueprint’ in May.

Earlier this year, the band said they were “on hold” due to health challenges faced by frontman Ben Stewart, cancelling the remainder of their ‘Race Car Blues’ tour just prior to Melbourne’s most recent lockdown.

“While we’re all hopeful for Ben’s full recovery, it’s important that he takes some time to place his full focus on his health. With this in mind, plans for Slowly Slowly need to be put on hold for the time being,” the band’s management said in a statement back in August.

Slowly Slowly’s 2022 ‘Nothing On’ tour dates:

APRIL

Friday 29 – Sydney, Metro Theatre

MAY

Friday 7 – Brisbane, Princess Theatre

Saturday 14 – Melbourne, The Forum

Friday 20 – Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory

Saturday 21 – Perth, Rosemount Hotel