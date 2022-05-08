Slowly Slowly cut free from their past selves on breezy new single ‘Forget You’

Slowly Slowly have returned with a new single titled ‘Forget You’, a breezy pop tune about leaving constantly evolving and looking toward the future.

In a press release, frontman Ben Stewart explained: “This song feels obvious in its intention, but what you may not assume is that it is actually aimed completely inwards – it’s about forgetting past versions of myself, not someone else.

“As we all often are, I am constantly navigating my tornado of neurosis. This song touches on the notion of [saying], ‘Okay [I’m] starting again frommmmmmmm…. Now’ – how we convince ourselves it’s a new day, but when you zoom out it’s the same cycle every time. I retain hope, but often, unfortunately, am quick to write all attempts off as futile.”

Have a look at the song’s accompanying video, directed by Cian Marangos of The AV Club, below:

‘Forget You’ is Slowly Slowly’s second new track for 2022, following the release of the ‘Nothing On’ back in February. The band also shared a stripped-back redux of that track, featuring Shannen James, last month. Both follow last May’s standalone single ‘Blueprint’, which ushered in a new era for the band after their fourth album, ‘Race Car Blues: Chapter 2’, was released that February.

Slowly Slowly are in the midst of a national tour in support of ‘Nothing On’, having played shows in Sydney and Brisbane thus far. The run will continue in Melbourne next Saturday (May 14), before wrapping up with back-to-back shows in Adelaide and Perth on Friday May 20 and Saturday 21, respectively. Tickets for those shows can be secured from the band’s website.