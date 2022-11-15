Slowly Slowly announce ‘Daisy Chain’ album tour with Turnover

Slowly Slowly have shared details of their national tour in support of new album ‘Daisy Chain’, set to take place in May of 2023.

The tour, announced today (November 15), follows on from the band’s recent run of acoustic shows to promote the album’s release. An early bird pre-sale will be run by the tour’s promoter, Destroy All Lines, on Thursday November 17 from 10am local time. The tour’s general sale will follow 24 hours later, on Friday November 18. The pre-sale can be accessed here.

Slowly Slowly will be joined on three of the four dates by both American emo band Turnover and Melbourne pop-punk band Between You & Me. The former are returning to Australia for the first time in five years, in support of their recent album ‘Myself In The Way’, while the latter are continuing to tour in support of their 2021 album ‘Armageddon’.

Joining the bill for Brisbane and Melbourne are indie duo Clews, while former Tonight Alive frontwoman Jenna McDougall will open in Sydney with her solo project Hevenshe. A full line-up for the band’s Perth date is yet to be announced.

‘Daisy Chain’ was released on November 4, 2022 – coincidentally, the same day that ‘Myself In The Way’ came out. The band released five singles from the album prior to its release, starting with ‘Blueprint’ in May 2021. ‘Nothing On’ followed in February 2022, as well as May’s ‘Forget You’, the title track in June and ‘Longshot’ in September. The band also recently shared a documentary entitled Back To Basics, Back On My Bullshit – so named after a lyric in the chorus of ‘Blueprint’.

Slowly Slowly’s ‘Daisy Chain’ Australian tour dates are:

MAY

Friday 5 – Perth, Magnet House

Thursday 25 – Brisbane, The Tivoli

Friday 26 – Melbourne, Forum Theatre

Saturday 27 – Sydney, UNSW Roundhouse