Slowly Slowly help fan announce pregnancy with personalised song

Melbourne emo punks Slowly Slowly have written a personalised song for a fan, which she used to announce her pregnancy.

According to various posts across social media, Gabrielle Emmerton reached out to the band explaining how both she and her partner Brady Grey were big fans, prompting an unusual request.

Emmerton was pregnant and wanted to surprise Grey with the big news, via Slowly Slowly.

The band jumped on the idea and wrote a song detailing a brief history of the couple, with an added mention of her introducing Grey to “the best fucking band that you’d ever know.” Hear the song below:

“Who would have thought you’d grow around each other, double knot tangle tied,” sings frontman Ben Stewart. “It was done in an instant and now that you’re in it, you can’t wait for the rest of your lives.”

The band shared the video on Instagram on Saturday (September 5), thanking the couple for “lifting our spirits during iso.”

Similarly, Emerson made a post stating: “I’m still recovering from shock that [Slowly Slowly] went out of their way to write this INCREDIBLE song + lyric video about us so I could announce to Brady this huge news in a way he will never forget!”

“Such caring and extraordinary people who have made this exciting time even more special. We can not thank you enough as this means more than the world to us!”

Slowly Slowly have rescheduled their nationwide tour in support of ‘Race Car Blues’, now slated to run through October and November.

They’ll also appear at the next instalment of Yours & Owls Festival, alongside Tones And I, Benee, Lime Cordiale, PNAU and more. The festival was originally planned for October but has since been postponed to January 2021.