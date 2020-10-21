Slowly Slowly officially release their ‘Quarantune’ track, ‘Melbourne’

Slowly Slowly have today (October 22) officially released ‘Melbourne’, the track they wrote for triple j’s Quarantune series earlier this month.

The ongoing series has seen triple j challenge musicians to write songs inspired by the coronavirus pandemic. Tones and I, Peking Duk and Ali Barter are among the other artists to have participated.

Slowly Slowly’s relationship with the titular Victorian city inspired their “quarantune”. The track’s official release is accompanied by a new music video. Watch it below:

“Since I accepted this mission I’ve been marinating on all things Melbourne,” lead singer Ben Stewart told triple j at the time of the song’s premiere.

“I miss all of it, warts and all, so it’ll be nice to have something that encapsulates that weird see-saw of missing gigs and also missing walking around without a mask.”

Among the Melbourne icons namedropped in the track are Punt Road’s traffic, the pole at The Corner Hotel and cannoli from Brunetti.

“Thank you to triple j for the opportunity. Melbourne, this one’s for you,” the band wrote of the song on YouTube.

Slowly Slowly’s most recent album, ‘Race Car Blues’, hit shelves and streaming services in February.

The band had planned to tour nationally this year in support of the record, however, they have since postponed their shows until June of 2021. Prior to that, the band will appear at the 2021 edition of Yours & Owls festival in January.