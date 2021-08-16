Slowly Slowly “on hold for the time being” for frontman Ben Stewart to focus on health

Melbourne band Slowly Slowly have cancelled the remainder of their ‘Race Car Blues’ tour dates and said plans for the band are “on hold” due to health challenges currently being faced by frontman Ben Stewart.

“With a sixth reschedule also in sight due to ongoing COVID restrictions along the east coast, the compounding of a new health hurdle for Ben has forced the cancelling of all remaining dates and refunding of tickets,” reads a letter from the band’s management.

“While we’re all hopeful for Ben’s full recovery, it’s important that he takes some time to place his full focus on his health. With this in mind, plans for Slowly Slowly need to be put on hold for the time being.”

Advertisement

Those who have tickets for remaining tour dates will be refunded, and management ask fans who wish to support the band during this “extremely difficult time” to consider buying a record or merchandise.

Slowly Slowly have released two albums in as many years, with ‘Race Car Blues’ arriving in 2020. A “sequel” extended edition with 12 additional songs was released back in February of this year, including singles ‘The Level’ and Yours Truly collaboration ‘First Love’. Back in May, the band released their first single for the year, ‘Blueprint’.