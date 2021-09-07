Slowly Slowly to premiere livestream performance this weekend

Melbourne four-piece Slowly Slowly will premiere a livestream performance filmed at The Night Cat in Fitzroy this weekend.

The live set was recorded an hour before Melbourne entered its sixth lockdown back in early August. The band had just arrived for soundcheck at the venue where they were supposed to play an intimate show that night, when a lockdown was announced by the Victorian government from 8pm that evening.

With the show unable to go ahead, the band pushed on and played a set to an empty venue, with filmmaker Kyle Caulfield capturing the performance.

The livestream will be available to view from 8pm AEST this Friday (September 10) via Moment House, and will be available to rewatch for 72 hours after its premiere. Tickets are available here.

Last month, Slowly Slowly said plans for the band were “on hold” due to health challenges being faced by frontman Ben Stewart.

The band cancelled the remainder of their scheduled ‘Race Car Blues’ tour dates – also prompted by ongoing COVID restrictions – and said that while they were hopeful for Stewart’s full recovery, “it’s important that he takes some time to place his full focus on his health.”

Slowly Slowly have released two albums in as many years, with ‘Race Car Blues’ arriving in 2020. A “sequel” extended edition with 12 additional songs was released back in February of this year, including singles ‘The Level’ and Yours Truly collaboration ‘First Love’.

Back in May, the band released their first single for the year, ‘Blueprint’.