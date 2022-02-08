Slowly Slowly return with poppy new single ‘Nothing On’

Slowly Slowly have shared a buzzy new single titled ‘Nothing On’, ahead of their national tour of the same name kicking off in April.

The new track was self-produced by frontman Ben Stewart, with mixing duties handled by UK heavyweight Jonathan Gilmore (whose resumé boasts the likes of Wolf Alice, The 1975, Nothing But Thieves and Beabadoobee). It marks a striking evolution for the Melbourne pop-rockers, focussed heavily on tight, bubblegum pop-esque melodies and vocal runs primed for singalongs.

In a press release, Stewart noted that he “really tried to push the margin out on what is considered to be the Slowly Slowly wheelhouse”, experimenting further with their instrumental flourishes and pop-inspired production. “After I had finished writing the music,” he continued, “I knew I needed something that was furiously addictive, but I didn’t want to lose the depth of songwriting the band has grown to be associated with.

“I rested on something that had a few layers – at a glance it’s frivolous, topical even, but I wanted to create the option to dive a little deeper for those wanting to listen more closely.”

Have a listen to ‘Nothing On’ below:

On the track’s thematic background, Stewart explained that ‘Nothing On’ is about “the world stopping and getting the chance to repair things that had gone unsaid or been swept up in the everyday, for some time”. The frontman continued: “I was locked up in a house and for the first time was forced to look at what I had become – how I’d lost the fun side of myself.

“It’s a nod to the bittersweet nature of the last 2 years, it’s been so difficult and yet such a period of growth. Most of the music I’ve written in this period has an upbeat feel to it in a desperate attempt to remember that feeling. I don’t think I could have handled writing a bleak sounding record and so this song, like many to come, detail very complicated, painful situations housed in fun exteriors.

“Even if you choose to just scratch the surface, ‘Nothing On’ is highly addictive – we [in Slowly Slowly] have been listening to it for months now and we’re still not sick of it.”

‘Nothing On’ marks the group’s first release for 2022, riding on the heels of last May’s standalone single ‘Blueprint’. That track itself followed the release of Slowly Slowly’s fourth album, ‘Race Car Blues: Chapter Two’ – as its title implies, a sequel to 2020’s ‘Race Car Blues’ album – which hit shelves last February via UNFD.

The band will launch ‘Nothing On’ with a five-date national tour kicking off in Sydney on Friday April 29. From there, they’ll hit stages in Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth all throughout May. Tickets for those shows are available now from the band’s website.

Slowly Slowly will also appear at the inaugural Full Tilt festival in Melbourne and Brisbane, which is set to roll through the former city on Saturday March 26, and the latter on Saturday April 24. They’ll also headline this year’s edition of the Great Escape festival in Perth, alongside the likes of Jack River, The Vanns and Close Counters.

Last year almost spelt the end of Slowly Slowly, with the band announcing in August that they were “on hold for the time being” while Stewart dealt with significant challenges to his physical health.