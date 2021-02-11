Slowly Slowly team up with Yours Truly for new single ‘First Love’

Slowly Slowly have released their second single of the year, ‘First Love’.

The track features an appearance from Yours Truly and is the follow-up to Slowly Slowly’s January release, ‘The Level’.

Both tracks are set to appear on the group’s forthcoming album, ‘Race Car Blues — Chapter 2’. The album, out February 26, will also feature the previously released singles ‘Low’ and ‘Comets & Zombies’.

Advertisement

Listen to ‘First Love’ below:

Slowly Slowly frontman Ben Stewart said that the group’s new track explores “the rose coloured glasses of retrospection & running from the past”.

“I wanted a song that captured the duality of wanting to forget someone, but holding their memory dearly,” he commented in a press release.

Stewart also explained how the band’s union with Yours Truly came to pass.

“I approached Mikaila [Delgado, vocalist of Yours Truly] about the collaboration as I’m a huge fan of Yours Truly. She instantly understood the vibe we were going for and was incredible to work with,” he recalled.

Advertisement

“Mikaila was really intuitive with building the vocal arrangement, her harmonies and tonality really made the song feel complete.”

Slowly Slowly plan to tour nationally in June to celebrate the release of their forthcoming record. On top of their own show dates, the band will perform as part of Melbourne’s Live At The Bowl concert series in March.

They will also feature at Full Tilt Festival in Melbourne and Brisbane, alongside In Hearts Wake, Hands Like Houses and more, as well as at Wollongong’s Yours And Owls in April.

As for Yours Truly, they will also appear at both Full Tilt incarnations. The group dropped their debut album, ‘Self Care’, in September last year. It featured the singles ‘Composure‘, ‘Together‘, ‘Undersize‘ and ‘Funeral Home‘.