Slowthai and Skepta set to perform together on ‘The Tonight Show’ this week

Slowthai and Skepta will perform together on The Tonight Show in the US this Friday (February 5).

The duo look set to debut their latest collaborative track ‘CANCELLED’, which will feature on Slowthai’s forthcoming new album ‘TYRON’, during their live TV appearance.

Slowthai and Skepta, who previously worked together on the song ‘Inglorious’ for Slowthai’s 2019 debut ‘Nothing Great About Britain’, will appear on the Jimmy Fallon-hosted Tonight Show together on Friday.

Slowthai announced the performance on Instagram yesterday (January 31) with a post which made reference to his previous appearance with Mura Masa on The Tonight Show last year.

Slowthai and Skepta will become the latest notable live performers on The Tonight Show with their guest appearance later this week, with the likes of Pa Salieu, Fontaines D.C. and Michael Kiwanuka all performing on Fallon’s late-night show last month.

Slowthai previously praised Skepta in an interview back in November, revealing that the latter helped him out of “a dark place” last year.

“I was just going even more into the rabbit hole. I was like fuck everyone [on] the other side,” Slowthai recalled. “Not in a good place and Skep was like, he could see me going through it. And he was just like: ‘Yo man, come on this isn’t you, this isn’t your defining moment. This is a blip. Don’t let it bring you into this.’

“You know what I mean? And just pulled me up. He just grabbed me by the scruff of the neck and said: ‘Come on, man.’ And then from that: boom. Bubbling.”