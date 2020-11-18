Slowthai confirms new song ‘NHS’ is coming this week

Slowthai is set to release a new track tomorrow (November 19) called ‘NHS’ — check out the announcement tweet below.

It comes after the Northampton rapper, real name Tyron Frampton, revealed last week (November 9) that his second album is finished. He later began sending fans postcards teasing the follow-up to his 2019 debut album ‘Nothing Great About Britain’.

Slowthai took to Twitter this afternoon (November 18) to confirm that the video for ‘NHS’ will premiere on YouTube tomorrow at 1:30pm UK time.

It’s also revealed in the tweet that the single will be track 12 on the rapper’s forthcoming full-length.

In a screenshot from the official visuals, Slowthai is seen standing atop a mountain of toilet rolls — seemingly a reference to the influx of panic-buying that was seen at the start of the coronavirus crisis earlier this year.

You will be able to tune into the premiere video for ‘NHS’ below when it launches tomorrow afternoon.

“ALBUM 2 DONE,” Slowthai told fans on Twitter last week, sharing a TikTok clip of himself dancing to Paul Johnson’s famous house track ‘Get Get Down’.

Following the release of ‘Nothing Great About Britain’ last year, Slowthai has shared a handful of new songs: ‘Enemy’, ‘Magic’, ‘BB (BODYBAG)’ and ‘Feel Away’.

On ‘Feel Away’, the rapper joined forces with James Blake and Mount Kimbie for a track that the Northampton artist dedicated to his baby brother, Michael John.

“Today is the anniversary of my baby brother passing,” Slowthai said in a social media post announcing the song. “this is one of the biggest days of the year for me and my family, and with my whole heart I can say I’ve never missed anyone as much as I miss him, I know you’re looking down on us everyday with your smile.”