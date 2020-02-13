Awards 2020

Slowthai apologises to Katherine Ryan for behaviour at NME Awards 2020

"She is the true hero of the year"

Andrew Trendell
Slowthai live at the NME Awards 2020. Credit: Andy Ford

Slowthai has issued an apology to Katherine Ryan for his behaviour at the NME Awards 2020.

Ryan was co-hosting the event with Julie Adenuga. During the ceremony, an interaction between Ryan and Slowthai escalated to what he describes as “to a point of shameful actions on my part”. Later in the show, Slowthai left the ceremony following an altercation with an audience member who accused him of misogyny while accepting the fan-voted Hero Of The Year Award.

“NME please forward my award to Katherine Ryan, for she is the hero of the year,” he wrote on Twitter. “What started as a joke between us escalated to a point of shameful actions on my part. I want to unreservedly apologise, there is no excuse and I am sorry. I am not a hero.”

Advertisement

He added: “Katherine, you are a master at your craft and next time I’ll take my seat and leave the comedy to you. To any woman or man who saw a reflection of situations they’ve been in in those videos, I am sorry. I promise to do better. Let’s talk here.”

Ryan then responded: “I knew you were joking and congratulations on your very award-worthy album! I hope you know that a bad day on social media passes so quickly. Everything will be better tomorrow.”

On the evening, she wrote: “He didn’t make me uncomfortable. This is why we need women in positions of power. I knew he had lost from the moment he opened his mouth like any heckler coming up against a COMIC – not a woman – a COMIC. I was operating 2/10. What a sweet boy. I defused it. Tonight was fun!”

Advertisement

An NME spokesperson said: “The safety of all attendees and presenters is and always will be our number one priority. We want everyone at our events to have a good time and feel comfortable.

“We would like to extend our thanks to our incredible hosts Katherine Ryan and Julie Adenuga for making it a brilliant night. We have accepted Slowthai’s proposal to forward his fan-voted Hero Of The Year award to Katherine. Katherine – keep an eye on the post!”

Advertisement
Advertisement
The Big Read

Stella Donnelly: “You have to stand up for people that don’t have a voice”

Rhian Daly -
The punk poet on climate change, inequality in Australia and telling off racists in bookshops
Read more
Awards 2020

Taylor Swift wins Best Solo Act In The World award at NME Awards 2020: “I am inspired by all of you”

Sofiana Ramli -
The pop star beat Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Lana Del Rey and Beck
Read more
Awards 2020

The 1975 win Band Of The Decade at NME Awards 2020

Luke Morgan Britton -
The four-piece were hailed for "relentlessly pushing the boundaries of what a band can be"
Read more
Advertisement

Read Next

Stella Donnelly: “You have to stand up for people that don’t have a voice”

The punk poet on climate change, inequality in Australia and telling off racists in bookshops
The Big Read Rhian Daly -
Read more

Taylor Swift wins Best Solo Act In The World award at NME Awards 2020: “I am inspired by all of you”

The pop star beat Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Lana Del Rey and Beck
Awards 2020 Sofiana Ramli -
Read more

The 1975 win Band Of The Decade at NME Awards 2020

The four-piece were hailed for "relentlessly pushing the boundaries of what a band can be"
Awards 2020 Luke Morgan Britton -
Read more

Lana Del Rey wins Best Album In The World at NME Awards 2020

"I cannot tell you how much this award means to me"
Awards 2020 Sam Moore -
Read more

Billie Eilish wins Best Song In The World at NME Awards 2020

Eilish beats Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Post Malone and Clairo to the award
Awards 2020 Sam Moore -
Read more
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.