Slowthai’s Australia and New Zealand tour, including Splendour In The Grass stop, apparently cancelled

Slowthai‘s 2023 Australia and New Zealand tour, including a stop at Splendour In The Grass, appears to have been cancelled.

The British rapper was due to perform on Friday of Splendour in the Grass. However, the festival appears to have removed Slowthai’s name from its line-up on its official website, as Music Feeds notes. The festival has not made an official announcement about this line-up change. NME has reached out to Splendour In The Grass for comment.

Additionally, the rapper was scheduled to perform a series of headline shows across Australia and New Zealand. All of the shows – which would have seen him perform in Auckland, Perth, Sydney, Adelaide and Melbourne – appear to be off, per their respective official ticketing sites. While most ticketing pages for the shows are now inaccessible, the Adelaide site reveals that the planned July 20 show has been cancelled.

NME has reached out to tour organisers Handsome Tours, Laneway Presents and Astral People for comment.

This come after the rapper, real name Tyron Frampton, was charged with two counts of rape in the UK earlier this month. He appeared before Oxfordshire Magistrates Court on May 16 and was charged with oral and vaginal penetration of a woman without her consent in Oxford in September 2021.

The rapper was not present physically in court, only appearing by video link. He is next scheduled to appear before the Oxford Crown Court in June for a hearing. He has yet to enter a plea, but has denied any wrongdoing on social media.

“Regarding the allegations being reported about me. I categorically deny the charges. I am innocent and confident my name will be cleared. Until then I will apply my energy to ensure this is concluded swiftly and justly,” he wrote.

He added: “I ask that my supporters don’t comment about this situation and respect the process and privacy of my family during this time.”

Slowthai was also quietly removed from Glastonbury and Reading & Leeds festivals’ respective line-ups. Both festivals have yet to publicly comment on his removal, nor announce a replacement act.

Slowthai most recently released his third album ‘UGLY’ in March.