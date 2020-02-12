Awards 2020

Slowthai & Mura Masa win Best Collaboration supported by Brixton Brewery at NME Awards 2020

'Deal Wiv It' is the winner

Luke Morgan Britton
Slowthai and Mura Masa at the NME Awards 2020
Slowthai and Mura Masa at the NME Awards 2020 (Picture: NME)

Slowthai and Mura Masa have won the Best Collaboration award supported by Brixton Brewery for ‘Deal Wiv It’ at the NME Awards 2020 in London this evening (February 12).

Returning to the O2 Academy Brixton and hosted by Katherine Ryan and Julie Adenuga, the NME Awards celebrates the best of the last 12 months in music. See the full running list of winners so far here.

After being presented with the award by Kurupt FM, Slowthai and Mura Masa then staged a short drinking game before the former addressed the crowd.

Advertisement

“I just wanna say in a world where we’re disconnected by our phones, and we separate ourselves by colour and sexuality… I just want unity,” Slowthai said. “It’s OK to not be OK, but don’t deal with it on your own. And you know what? Fuck everything else, mate.”

Other nominees for the award included BTSHalsey, Charli XCX  Christine And The Queens, Megan Thee Stallion + DaBaby and Yungblud + Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons.

The night opened with a performance of ‘Deal Wiv it’ from Mura Masa and Slowthai, followed by Beabadoobee. Performances are still to come from AJ Tracey, Yungblud, FKA Twigs and show closers The 1975.

NME Awards 2020
NME Awards 2020

Keep checking back to NME.com/awards for all the news and action from the big event.

Advertisement
Advertisement
The Big Read

Stella Donnelly: “You have to stand up for people that don’t have a voice”

Rhian Daly -
The punk poet on climate change, inequality in Australia and telling off racists in bookshops
Read more
Awards 2020

Taylor Swift wins Best Solo Act In The World award at NME Awards 2020: “I am inspired by all of you”

Sofiana Ramli -
The pop star beat Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Lana Del Rey and Beck
Read more
Awards 2020

The 1975 win Band Of The Decade at NME Awards 2020

Luke Morgan Britton -
The four-piece were hailed for "relentlessly pushing the boundaries of what a band can be"
Read more
Advertisement

Read Next

Stella Donnelly: “You have to stand up for people that don’t have a voice”

The punk poet on climate change, inequality in Australia and telling off racists in bookshops
The Big Read Rhian Daly -
Read more

Taylor Swift wins Best Solo Act In The World award at NME Awards 2020: “I am inspired by all of you”

The pop star beat Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Lana Del Rey and Beck
Awards 2020 Sofiana Ramli -
Read more

The 1975 win Band Of The Decade at NME Awards 2020

The four-piece were hailed for "relentlessly pushing the boundaries of what a band can be"
Awards 2020 Luke Morgan Britton -
Read more

Lana Del Rey wins Best Album In The World at NME Awards 2020

"I cannot tell you how much this award means to me"
Awards 2020 Sam Moore -
Read more

Billie Eilish wins Best Song In The World at NME Awards 2020

Eilish beats Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Post Malone and Clairo to the award
Awards 2020 Sam Moore -
Read more
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.