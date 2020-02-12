Slowthai & Mura Masa win Best Collaboration supported by Brixton Brewery at NME Awards 2020

Slowthai and Mura Masa have won the Best Collaboration award supported by Brixton Brewery for ‘Deal Wiv It’ at the NME Awards 2020 in London this evening (February 12).

Returning to the O2 Academy Brixton and hosted by Katherine Ryan and Julie Adenuga, the NME Awards celebrates the best of the last 12 months in music. See the full running list of winners so far here.

After being presented with the award by Kurupt FM, Slowthai and Mura Masa then staged a short drinking game before the former addressed the crowd.

“I just wanna say in a world where we’re disconnected by our phones, and we separate ourselves by colour and sexuality… I just want unity,” Slowthai said. “It’s OK to not be OK, but don’t deal with it on your own. And you know what? Fuck everything else, mate.”

Other nominees for the award included BTS + Halsey, Charli XCX Christine And The Queens, Megan Thee Stallion + DaBaby and Yungblud + Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons.

The night opened with a performance of ‘Deal Wiv it’ from Mura Masa and Slowthai, followed by Beabadoobee. Performances are still to come from AJ Tracey, Yungblud, FKA Twigs and show closers The 1975.

Keep checking back to NME.com/awards for all the news and action from the big event.