Slowthai pays tribute to Aphex Twin on new postcards sent to fans

Slowthai has been sending postcards to fans ahead of his second album that see him paying tribute to Aphex Twin.

It comes after the Northampton rapper revealed this week that his second album was finished.

Ahead of the release of new music, a date for which hasn’t yet been announced, Slowthai has been giving fans teasers of what lies ahead. “last week i spent 2 days signing and sending out a few thousand surprise postcards at random to you lot,” he tweeted, sharing photos of the postcards, which feature the rapper paying tribute to the iconic close-up photo of Aphex Twin.

“i couldn’t send one to everyone but i hope you know you’re forever appreciated… album 2 is done. love to you all,” he added. See the postcards below.

last week i spent 2 days signing and sending out a few thousand surprise postcards at random to you lot. i couldn’t send one to everyone but i hope you know you’re forever appreciated… album 2 is done. love to you all 🧸 pic.twitter.com/9gPMx2H4Gs — TYRON (@slowthai) November 14, 2020

The rapper took to social media this week (November 9) to share that he has completed the follow-up to his debut album, 2019’s ‘Nothing Great About Britain’.

“ALBUM 2 DONE,” he tweeted, sharing a TikTok clip of himself dancing to Paul Johnson’s famous house track ‘Get Get Down’.

Since the release of ‘Nothing Great About Britain’ last year, Slowthai has shared a handful of new songs: ‘Enemy’, ‘Magic’, ‘BB (BODYBAG)’ and ‘Feel Away’.

On ‘Feel Away’, Slowthai teamed up with James Blake and Mount Kimbie for a track that the Northampton rapper dedicated to his baby brother, Michael John.

“today is the anniversary of my baby brother passing,” Slowthai said in a social media post announcing the song. “this is one of the biggest days of the year for me and my family, and with my whole heart I can say I’ve never missed anyone as much as I miss him, I know you’re looking down on us everyday with your smile.”