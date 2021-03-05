Slum Sociable announce breakup with final EP, drop new single ‘Questions’

Sad news for fans of Slum Sociable today, as the Melbourne duo have revealed they’re calling it quits after six years together.

However, before they go, the duo – comprised of Miller Upchurch and Edward ‘Cregan’ Quinn – have announced a final EP, which is due out on Thursday, April 1.

The duo have also released the lead single for the EP, titled ‘Questions’, following its premiere on triple j‘s Home & Hosed earlier this week.

In a statement on social media, the duo thanked a large group of people for their support over the past six years.

“First, the fans,” the statement reads, “We had no idea what this project would become when we released a shitty 6 track EP in 2015. And none of it would have been possible without you.

“It still blows our mind that people came to our show and let us know when our music has got them through a sticky period in their life. It’s tough to put that feeling into words I think, and we’re certainly not eloquent enough to do so. But know that it meant the world to us.”

Among various friends and colleagues, the band also gave thanks to the late Mushroom Group founder Michael Gudinski, who passed away earlier this week.

“Finally, we would like to thank the one and only Michael Gudinski who was in our corner from day one,” the band writes.

“We feel extremely privileged to have worked with you and been in your orbit.”

Slum Sociable released their debut EP ‘TQ’ in 2015, and followed that up with their self-titled debut album two years later. Last year saw them release two singles, ‘Explain Myself’‘You’re In My Head’ alongside Koi Child vocalist, KYE.