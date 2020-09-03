Slum Sociable drop ‘Explain Myself’, their first single of the year

Melbourne-based duo Slum Sociable have released ‘Explain Myself’, their first single of 2020. The track hit streaming services today (September 3) via Liberation Records.

The track is the first taste of the duo’s next EP, due for release later this year.

The band — comprised of Miller Upchurch and Edward Quinn — recorded the track in Sydney with Xavier Dunn. Dunn is best known for his work with Jack River, CXLOE and Graace. Listen to ‘Explain Myself’ below:

Advertisement

The single premiered on triple j’s Home and Hosed program last night (September 2), after the band had teased its release on social media throughout August.

Speaking about ‘Explain Myself’ in a press release, multi-instrumentalist Quinn said that the track “came together really quickly. Hooky lyrics. Phat riff. What more could ya want?”

Slum Sociable have had a relatively quiet 2020 thus far. ‘Explain Myself’ is the first new music from the outfit since their EP, ‘L.I.F’, hit shelves last August. The record’s release came just weeks after the duo appeared on triple j’s Like A Version.

They covered ‘Somebody To Love’ by Mark Ronson and performed their original ‘Can’t Figure It Out’ as part of their appearance on the segment.

Advertisement

Prior to 2019, the band burst onto the scene with their eponymous debut record in 2017 and put a handful of singles during the following year.