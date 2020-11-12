Slum Sociable drop groovy new track ‘You’re In My Head’ featuring KYE

Melbourne duo Slum Sociable have released their second track of the year, the groovy ‘You’re In My Head’.

Produced by Xavier Dunn and band member Ed Quinn, the track features an appearance from fellow Melburnian KYE. The single also marks Slum Sociable’s first feature collaboration with another artist.

Listen to ‘You’re In My Head’ below:

“Working alongside KYE was a dream come true,” Quinn said of the collaboration in a press release.

“She took this track to another level. We’ve always wanted to make a stomper like this, so it feels good to finally release it.”

The Zimbabwean-born KYE echoed Quinn’s positive sentiments in a statement.

“This is my favourite collaboration to date! It’s an honour to be Slum’s first feature, especially on such an infectious and energetic track,” she said.

‘You’re In My Head’ follows on from ‘Explain Myself’, Slum Sociable’s first single of the year. The track was the duo’s first since the release of their 2019 EP, ‘L.I.F.’.

There is no word yet on whether ‘You’re In My Head’ and ‘Explain Myself’ will feature on Slum Sociable’s next EP, set for a 2021 release.

Slum Sociable, comprised of Ed Quinn and Miller Upchurch, burst onto the scene in 2015 with their debut, ‘TQ’. They followed it up with their 2017 self-titled full-length release.