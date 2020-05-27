Slumberjack, Alice Ivy and Kota Banks announced for Isol-Late

ISOL-AID’s late-night party, Isol-Late, is returning for its third edition this coming weekend, with three new acts.

Kicking off from 10pm AEST on Saturday May 30, this weekend’s lineup will feature performances from Perth duo Slumberjack, Melbourne producer Alice Ivy and Sydney singer-songwriter Kota Banks.

In between performances, viewers can expect appearances from performance art duo The Huxleys and Melbourne artist Tanzer.

“Iso-Late’s third instalment turns up the volume and ramps up the energy, boasting a heavy triple-threat of some of the brightest names in the now generation of Australian electronic music,” a statement for the announcement read.

The lineup for the full ISOL-AID festival will be revealed in the coming days. Last week’s Isol-Late featured neo-soul performer Kaiit, afro-punk-electronica artist Clypso and hip hop artist Soju Gang.

When launching for the first time earlier this month, event organisers said Isol-Late aims to resemble the dance parties that currently can’t go ahead.

“For those who miss the smell of sweat dripping off the walls of their favourite late-night haunt. For those who crave the dancefloor. We’re bringing something new to your lounge-room,” the statement read.

“Turn the lights off, slip outta your Uggs and into those dusty dancing shoes. Turn the speakers up juuust enough to remind your next-door neighbours how much they’ll miss quarantine, and get the floor shaking. Leave the music to us, we’ll take you there.”