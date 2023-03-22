Sly Stone announces new memoir with foreword by Questlove

Sly Stone is set to release a new memoir later this year, featuring contributions from Questlove.

The upcoming book is set to be released on October 17 and will provide a never-before-seen insight into the funk icon’s personal life. It will also feature a foreword by legendary American musician, Questlove.

Entitled Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin): A Memoir, the book will dive into a firsthand account of the musician’s personal life, and share anecdotes from his 50-year-long tenure in the music industry.

“For as long as I can remember folks have been asking me to tell my story, I wasn’t ready,” he said. “I had to be in a new frame of mind to become Sylvester Stewart again to tell the true story of Sly Stone. It’s been a wild ride and hopefully, my fans enjoy it too.”

Set to be published by White Rabbit Books, the memoir was written with the help of Ben Greenman – who has written memoirs with the likes of Parliament-Funkadelic‘s George Clinton, Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys and more.

As well as sharing the narrative behind some of his most famous tracks, including ‘Everyday People’ and ‘If You Want Me To Stay’, the release will also shine a spotlight on the reasons why the musician dropped out of the public eye. These include his gradual reliance on hard drugs, and his struggle to re-establish himself in the 1980s.

“I fell in love with Sly Stone as a teenager and have been obsessed with his music and the mysterious story of his life ever since,” said White Rabbit publisher Lee Brackstone. “It simply doesn’t get any bigger or more exciting than this: a bona fide genius, a funk visionary who re-set the dial in the late ’60s and in so doing anticipated the hip hop revolution to come. This book delivers and then goes again.”

Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin) will come in hardback, export trade paperback, ebook and audio formats – priced at £25.00.

This isn’t the first time that Questlove has contributed to a project about Sly Stone. Back in 2021, the musician confirmed that he would be directing a documentary about the Sly And The Family Stone founder entitled Summer Of Soul.

Additionally, in 2015 Sly Stone was awarded £3.3million in unpaid royalties. Here, it was discovered that his former manager and lawyer had diverted money away from him for over a decade between the period of 1989 and 2000.