Sly Withers announce ‘Gardens’ album tour with Teenage Joans and Noah Dillon

Perth band Sly Withers have announced a headlining tour in support of their second album, ‘Gardens’.

The band announced the news on triple j this morning (August 12), before sharing the dates in full on their social media. They will be supported on the run by Adelaide duo Teenage Joans, as well as Perth singer-songwriter Noah Dillon. The former released their debut EP ‘Taste of Me’ in May, while the latter released the single ‘That’s Just How I Feel’ in February and has since teased an imminent new single.

The tour will commence in Darwin in early November, wrapping with a hometown show in the band’s native Fremantle at Freo.Social in December. The rest of the dates will take in all capital cities, as well as a show on the Margaret River in Western Australia.

It follows the band’s ‘Explode Into View’ tour, which was intended to go ahead in mid-2020 but was postponed several times over and eventually took place across May and June of 2021.

‘Gardens’ was released in June, and debuted in the top 10 of the ARIA Albums Chart. Its release has been supported by several singles: ‘Cracks’, ‘Bougainvillea’, ‘Clarkson’ and most recently ‘Breakfast’.

Tickets for all shows are on sale now via the band’s website.

Sly Withers’ ‘Gardens’ tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

Saturday 6 – Darwin, Railway Club

Friday 12 – Perth, The Rechabite

Saturday 13 – Margaret River, The River

Friday 19 – Byron Bay, Beach Hotel

Saturday 20 – Brisbane, The Triffid

Thursday 25 – Sydney, Oxford Art Factory

Friday 26 – Canberra, UC Hub

DECEMBER

Friday 3 – Melbourne, Croxton Bandroom

Saturday 4 – Hobart, Altar

Thursday 9 – Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory

Friday 10 – Leederville, YMCA HQ

Saturday 11 – Fremantle, Freo.Social