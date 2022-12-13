Sly Withers announce intimate acoustic tour with Bec Stevens and Suzi

Sly Withers have announced a five-date national tour for next March, where they’ll perform acoustically and in more intimate venues than usual.

The tour will start at the Brunswick Ballroom in Melbourne, where the band are set to perform on March 1. They’ll head up to Brisbane the following night (March 2) for a show at The Brightside, before capping off the week with gigs at Adelaide’s Jive venue and Sydney’s Crowbar. Finally, the band will head home for a Perth show at The Rechabite on March 17.

The band will be joined at all of the shows – tickets for which are on sale now – by Melbourne-based singer-songwriters Bec Stevens and Suzi. Both join the tour ahead of their own impending releases, with Stevens set to release her ‘Big Worry’ album on March 17, and Suzi’s second EP, ‘I Hope You Can Hear Me Now’, due to land in February.

Sly Withers released their third album, ‘Overgrown’, back in October via Dew Process. A sequel-of-sorts to last year’s ‘Gardens’ album, it was supported by the singles ‘Passing Through’ and ‘Radio’.

‘Overgrown’ was spotlit by NME as one of the best Australian releases for October, writing: “Sequels tend to be pretty hit-or-miss, but Sly Withers’ blockbuster follow-up to ‘Gardens’ makes its predecessor feel like a student film.”

Prior to kicking off their acoustic tour, Sly Withers will perform at this year’s NYE On The Hill festival in South Gippsland, as well as a one-off non-acoustic show in Hobart on January 21 (find tickets for that here). They’ll also appear at next year’s Great Escape festival in Tasmania.

Sly Withers’ 2023 acoustic Australian tour dates are:

MARCH

Wednesday 1 – Naarm/Melbourne, Brunswick Ballroom

Thursday 2 – Meanjin/Brisbane, The Brightside

Saturday 4 – Kaurna/Adelaide, Jive

Sunday 5 – Warrang/Sydney, Crowbar

Friday 17 – Boorloo/Perth, The Rechabite