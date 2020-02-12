News Music News

Sly Withers announce new single ‘Explode Into View’

The band will also tour in May and June

David James Young
Sly Withers announce new single
Sly Withers, CREDIT: Shannan Stewart

Perth post-grunge band Sly Withers have today released their first new music for 2020.

Premiered on triple j last night (February 11), ‘Explode Into View’ marks the band’s first single since the release of their debut EP, 2019’s ‘Gravis’.

In a press statement, vocalist and guitarist Jono Mata noted that the song was written “on the brink of an exciting new relationship” that “never came to fruition”.

“Some things just aren’t meant to be,” he said, “and sometimes irrational thinking gets the better of us.

“The song is about moving on with the feeling that things will never be as good as we imagined.”

Listen to ‘Explode Into View’ below:

To celebrate the release of ‘Explode Into View’, the Western Australian band will be embarking on a national tour alongside Melbourne band The Lazy Susans and Brisbane’s Semantics.

Forming in 2015, Sly Withers experienced a considerable uptick in 2019 with their single ‘Lately’, featuring vocals from fellow Perth artist Carla Geneve, receiving national airplay on triple j. The band also completed national tours in support of Slowly Slowly and Amy Shark, and recently opened for Tones & I at her bushfire benefit show in Melbourne.

Sly Withers’ ‘Explode Into View’ 2020 Australian tour dates are:

Hobart, Altar (May 14)
Geelong, Barwon Club (15)
Melbourne, Howler (16)
Maroochydore, Sol Bar (21)
Gold Coast, Vinnie’s Dive Bar (22)
Brisbane, Crowbar (23)
Newcastle, Newcastle Hotel (28)
Sydney, Crowbar (29)
Canberra, UC Hub (30)
Adelaide, Jive (June 4)
Perth, Rosemount Hotel (5)
Margaret River, The River (6)

 

 

