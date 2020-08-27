Sly Withers release new song ‘Cracks’ with accompanying music video

Perth outfit Sly Withers have released a new song ‘Cracks’ today (August 27), along with an accompanying music video.

It’s the band’s second single of the year thus far, following on from ‘Explode Into View’, which they shared in February.

‘Cracks’ was produced by Matt Templeman, known for his work with Perth heavy metal outfit Make Them Suffer. The accompanying video was shot by Tim Elphic and sees the group performing against large square backdrops in red, purple, green and blue.

Speaking to Pilerats about the clip, vocalist and guitarist Jono Mata said the idea ended up being an unintentional nod to Zoom.

“We had no background idea to the video other than like, ‘let’s have some backgrounds and move them around,” he said. “But the first time Joel [Neubecker, Sly Withers’ drummer] showed his dad, he was like ‘Oh it’s like a Zoom call, isn’t it?!’”

The band also shared some behind the scenes photos from the making of the clip, which was filmed in the historical Perth Mess Hall. They built the backdrops themselves, putting together wooden frames before painting them different colours.

Sly Withers announced a national tour in February following the release of ‘Explode Into View’, with shows initially planned throughout May and June. The group had to reschedule their tour plans due to the coronavirus pandemic, pushing the dates back to November and December this year.

The band were also scheduled to play at the 2020 Splendour In The Grass, which was initially postponed until October, before organisers announced they were pushing it back to July 2021. Headliners for next year’s festival include Gorillaz, Tyler, The Creator and The Strokes, but the full lineup is yet to be announced.