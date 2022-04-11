Sly Withers, Ruby Fields, Hope D and more to play Perth’s Sidefest 2022

The lineup for Perth weekender Sidefest has arrived, with a number of local Australian acts fronting this year’s bill.

Taking place at Rosemount Hotel across three days in May, the festival will kick off on Friday 6, with Sly Withers, Teenage Joans, Towns, Paint and Mia June.

The following day will welcome performances from Ruby Fields, Adam Newling, Beddy Rays, Ursula and Girl From Mars, while Hope D, Old Mervs, Noah Dillon, Moaning Lisa and Darcie Haven will wrap things up on Sunday 8.

Tickets for the event are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Sly Withers, who helped curate the festival, released their second studio album ‘Gardens’ in 2021, featuring singles ‘Clarkson’ and ‘Breakfast’. They followed it up with a deluxe edition, which included two new cuts titled ‘Selfish’ and ‘Tell Me Why’, as well as a cover of Coldplay‘s ‘The Scientist’, which they had initially performed on triple j’s Like A Version.

Fellow headliner Ruby Fields also released her latest LP last year, ‘Been Doin’ It For A Bit’. The album, comprising cuts like ‘R.E.G.O’, ‘Bottle’o’ and ‘Song About A Boy’, among others, received a four-star review from NME, who called it a “gut-punching debut from an indie-rocker wiser than her years”.

Elsewhere, Hope D dropped her debut EP ‘Cash Only’ in February last year, following up with singles ‘Happy Hangover’ and ‘Hate Goodbyes’.