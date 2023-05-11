Members of SHINee, Red Velvet, EXO and more to release new music in 2023

K-pop agency SM Entertainment has released a preview of its upcoming music releases for the third quarter of 2023.

Today (May 11), SM Entertainment released an earnings report for the first quarter of 2023. In it, the K-pop agency previewed plans for its line-up of upcoming releases in the next five months, up until the third quarter of the year.

According to the report, NCT member Taeyong is set to release his first mini-album in the second quarter of 2023. This would make him the first member of the boyband to officially go solo, though many of them have released solo tracks in the past.

In addition, veteran K-pop boyband SHINee are set to release their eight studio album in the same timeframe. In a previous SM Entertainment earnings report, the agency had earmarked the record for released in May 2023. It is currently unclear if those plans have changed.

SM Entertainment has plans to release nine projects from current artists and debut two new acts in the third quarter of 2023. Three artists – namely EXO, NCT Dream and NCT – are set to release studio albums in this timeframe. In addition, SHINee’s Onew is set to drop a repackaged album, presumably of March’s ‘Circle’.

Meanwhile, the artists who are planned to release new mini-albums are TXVQ‘s Yunho (aka U-Know), Red Velvet‘s Wendy, SHINee’s Key, D.O. of EXO and Girls’ Generation‘s Taeyeon. Notably, Taeyeon’s solo release had initially been planned for release in April, according to SM Entertainment’s previous music line-up preview.

In other SM Entertainment news, the K-pop agency recently announced that Lucas Wong would be leaving NCT and its China-based sub-group WayV. The news comes about a year and a half after the singer halted all activities following a cheating and gaslighting controversy.