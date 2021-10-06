Smash Mouth’s Steve Harwell rejoining band on tour this week after brief hiatus due to heart condition

Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell is set to make his return to the stage this week, following a brief period away from the band’s current tour due to health issues.

TMZ reported earlier this week that Harwell’s recent absence from Smash Mouth’s live shows was not an indication he had parted ways with the group, but as a result of his heart condition. Speculation surrounding Harwell’s place in the band emerged after they performed with a temporary fill-in for a handful of dates.

“OK, a couple things,” tweeted Max Collins, the frontman of fellow 90s alt-rockers Eve 6 and prolific Twitter prankster, tagging the official Smash Mouth account. “Did you really fire your singer and… can I be your new singer.”

“Nobody got fired, but anytime you wanna come sing ‘All Star’ with us we’re down,” the band responded.

nobody got fired but anytime you wanna come sing All Star with us we're down. — Smash Mouth (@smashmouth) October 4, 2021

A representative for the band explained to TMZ that Harwell was forced to miss some performances due to issues relating to his cardiomyopathy, a form of heart disease that makes it difficult to pump blood to the rest of the body. Harwell was diagnosed in 2015, and was hospitalised due to the condition in 2017.

As People reports, a representative for the band has since confirmed to the magazine that while Harwell took a couple of weeks off to recuperate, he is currently “feeling great.” He will reportedly be back onstage with the band for a performance in Jackson, Mississippi on Thursday (October 8).