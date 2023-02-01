Smashing Pumpkins announce Australian edition of The World Is A Vampire festival for 2023

Smashing Pumpkins have announced the inaugural Australian edition of their The World Is A Vampire festival, heading to 10 cities along the east coast this April.

Billy Corgan and co. will headline, with their recent US tourmates in Jane’s Addiction billed right below them. Other acts featured on the line-up include Amyl And The Sniffers, RedHook and Battlesnake, with more due to be announced in the coming weeks.

Each date on the run will also boast showcases from the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) – the professional wrestling agency and governing body owned by Corgan himself – whose wrestlers will go head to head with members of the Wrestling Alliance of Australia (WAOA).

Advertisement

The World Is A Vampire’s Australian run will kick off in Wollongong on Saturday April 15, with a show in Bribie Island booked in for the following day (April 16). It’ll head to Sydney the following Tuesday (April 18), then roll on through to Newcastle, the Mornington Peninsula, Ballarat, Adelaide, Port Melbourne and Penrith. Finally, the cohort of bands and wrestlers will wrap up on the Gold Coast on Sunday April 30. See below for a full list of dates.

Tickets for all 10 dates go on sale at 9am local time this Friday (February 3), with a pre-sale for One World Entertainment members starting at the same time tomorrow (February 1) – see here for more info on both sales.

The tour coincides with the release of The Smashing Pumpkins’ 12th album, a three-part rock opera titled ‘ATUM’. The first two “acts” of the album have already hit streaming platforms, with the final part arriving on April 21 alongside physical editions of the full album.

Meanwhile, Jane’s Addiction confirmed last week that guitarist Dave Navarro will not appear with the band for their next run of tour dates (including The World Is A Vampire) due to his continued struggles with long COVID.

Smashing Pumpkins’ ‘The World Is A Vampire’ Australian tour dates are:

APRIL

Saturday 15 – Wollongong, Stuart Park

Sunday 16 – Bribie Island, Sandstone Point

Tuesday 18 – Sydney, Hordern Pavilion

Wednesday 19 – Newcastle, Entertainment Centre

Saturday 22 – Mornington Peninsula, Hastings Foreshore

Sunday 23 – Ballarat, Kryal Castle

Wednesday 26 – Adelaide, Entertainment Centre

Thursday 27 – Port Melbourne, PICA

Saturday 29 – Penrith, Nepean Aerospace Park

Sunday 30 – Gold Coast, Broadwater Parklands

Stay tuned to NME for more Australian music festival news.