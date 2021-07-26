Smashing Pumpkins announce new vinyl release, ‘Live At The Viper Room 1998’

Smashing Pumpkins have announced the release of a new vinyl, ‘Live At The Viper Room 1998’, available to pre-order next week.

The band’s second archival release was recorded at The Viper Room in West Hollywood, California, on January 15, 1998. The 13-song set saw Corgan perform Smashing Pumpkins songs in acoustic form.

“The thing you hear in the Viper Room show is you’re really sort of being allowed into the studio where the songs don’t have the accouterment of all the bells and whistles,” Corgan said in an Instagram clip announcing the vinyl. “There’s a certain innocence before songs are released to the world.”

‘Live At The Viper Room 1998’ will be available to pre-order exclusively through Madame ZuZu’s site (Corgan’s plant-based tea shop) on July 31.

You can see the setlist from Corgan’s performance at The Viper Room below:

‘To Sheila’

‘Perfect’

‘Let Me Give The World To You’

‘Jupiter’s Lament’

‘Once Upon A Time’

‘Daphne Descends’

‘Ava Adore’

‘Crestfallen’

‘Set The Ray To Jerry’

‘Shame’

‘Tear’

‘Blissed And Gone’

‘1979’

The upcoming vinyl follows May’s ‘Live in Japan, 1992’ LP, which was released on purple swirl, 180g vinyl, and featured audio “from a board tape and is not available anywhere else”.

Meanwhile, Corgan has discussed the legacy of Smashing Pumpkins’ debut album, ‘Gish’, three decades on in a new interview.

Speaking to Rolling Stone around the album’s 30th anniversary, Corgan recounted the range of bands that have been influenced by the band’s debut record – in particular, Pearl Jam and Nirvana.

“I remember having a conversation with Eddie Vedder when we were on tour with the Red Hot Chili Peppers [in late 1991]. He told me how much of an influence ‘Gish’ was on their first record,” he said.

“And through the years, I’ve talked to many, many people who really pointed to ‘Gish’ as the game-changer in their mind about how to approach guitar and how to record.”

Elsewhere, Corgan said the album “had a lot to do with how [Nirvana’s] ‘Nevermind’ was recorded”, both records having been produced by Butch Vig.

In May, Smashing Pumpkins held a livestream to celebrate the album’s anniversary. The virtual event included a live vinyl listening party, a Q&A segment and an exclusive preview of some unreleased music.