Smashing Pumpkins share new singles ‘Ramona’ and ‘Wyttch’

Smashing Pumpkins have shared two more tracks from their forthcoming double album ‘Cyr’, releasing seventh and eighth singles ‘Ramona’ and ‘Wyttch’.

The alt-rock icons have been steadily releasing singles a pair at a time since returning in August with the album’s title track along with ‘The Colour of Love’.

They followed it up last month with ‘Confessions of a Dopamine Addict’ and ‘Wrath’, and shared ‘Anno Satana’ and ‘Birch Grove’ earlier in October.

Advertisement

Stream ‘Ramona’ and ‘Wyttch’ below – the former arrives alongside a Linda Strawberry-directed music video:

The 20-track ‘Cyr’, which is set to arrive November 27, was produced by Smashing Pumkpins frontman Billy Corgan and recorded in Chicago.

The band’s 11th album will follow their 2018 record ‘Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun.’, which saw frontman Corgan reunite with former bandmates James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin.

Tomorrow (October 31), Corgan will perform a live-streamed solo show in support of Movember, beginning at 1AM GMT. Tickets are available via donation here.

Tomorrow – a virtual show with @Billy. Grab your ticket by donating $9.87 to @movember https://t.co/oqLXnBwGTz

Watch tomorrow between 6 PM PT to 12 PM PT

Tickets are only available until tomorrow (Friday) at 12 PM PT pic.twitter.com/ienMueKP7s — The Smashing Pumpkins (@SmashingPumpkin) October 29, 2020

Advertisement

Last week, Corgan announced that the band were working on a 33-track sequel to seminal albums ‘Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness’ and ‘Machina/The Machines of God’, which were released in 1995 and 2000 respectively.

“It’s kind of a rock opera,” Corgan explained in a video posted on the band’s YouTube channel, adding: “We feel like in many ways this completes the circle on everything we started and weren’t able to finish at that time, so we’re very excited about [it].”