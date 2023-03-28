Smashing Pumpkins share new song ‘Spellbinding’, announce US tour with Interpol

Smashing Pumpkins have shared new song ‘Spellbinding’ and announced a US tour with special guests Interpol.

In September last year the band announced the new three-part rock opera LP, ‘ATUM’, serving as a sequel to their classic double records ‘Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness’ (1995) and ‘Machina/The Machines Of God’ (2000).

‘Act I’ was released in November, with ‘Act II’ following in February. The band have now confirmed that the album will be complete with the release of ‘Act III’ on May 5, delayed from April 21. ‘Spellbinding’, its first preview, is out now.

Frontman Billy Corgan recently told NME about his ambitions for the 33-song project, explaining: “Because there’s a lot of people who believe less is more these days. I’m on the opposite side – I actually think more is more!”

Listen to ‘Spellbinding’ below.

Earlier this month, Smashing Pumpkins headlined a new festival in Mexico called The World Is A Vampire alongside Interpol, and have now announced a US tour of the same name, taking place across July, August and September.

Interpol will also join the band on the tour, with Rival Sons and Stone Temple Pilots also on board for select dates. Tickets will go on sale here from 10am local time on Friday, March 31.

See the full list of dates for The World Is A Vampire Tour below.

JULY 2023

28 – Las Vegas, NV, The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan

30 – Las Vegas, NV, The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan

AUGUST 2023

1 – Salt Lake City, UT, USANA Amphitheatre*

3 – Mountain View, CA, Shoreline Amphitheatre*

5 – Auburn, WA, White River Amphitheatre*

6 – Bend, OR, Hayden Homes Amphitheatre*

7 – Wheatland, CA, Toyota Amphitheatre*

9 – Irvine, CA, FivePoint Amphitheatre*

10 – Chula Vista, CA, North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre*

11 – Highland, CA, Yaamava’ Resort & Casino**

13 – Albuquerque, NM, Isleta Amphitheater^

15 – Dallas, TX, Dos Equis Pavillion^

16 – Rogers, AR, Walmart AMP^

17 – Huntsville, AL, The Orion Amphitheatre^

19 – West Palm Beach, FL, iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre^

20 – Tampa, FL, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre^

22 – Charlotte, NC, PNC Music Pavilion^

24 – Holmdel, NJ, PNC Bank Arts Center^

25 – Gilford, NH, Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion^

30 – Wantagh, NY, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater^

31 – Bristow, VA, Jiffy Lube Live

SEPTEMBER 2023

2 – Toronto, ON, Budweiser Stage^

3 – Ottawa, ON, Canadian Tire Centre^

6 – Clarkston, MI, Pine Knob Music Theatre^^

8 – Franklin, TN, FirstBank Amphitheatre

9 – Noblesville, IN, Ruoff Music Center^

^ w/ Interpol & Rival Sons

* w/ Stone Temple Pilots & Rival Sons

**w/ Stone Temple Pilots

^^ w/ Interpol

Elsewhere, Billy Corgan admitted in November that his idea for a triple album was initially met with “a big shrug” from his bandmates.

In a new interview with The Guardian, Corgan said that the initial idea for the record was met coldly by his bandmates, with Corgan himself describing his own “sentimentality” with regards to nodding to the band’s older albums as “unbearable”.

“Some of my own sentimentalism, I find it unbearable – like: ‘Oh, jeez, get off the hearts and stars’,” he said. “But sometimes I find myself grappling for something that gives me the same je ne sais quoi feeling as when I watch the old silent movies.”