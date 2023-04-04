Here are the set times and final line-ups for the Smashing Pumpkins’ The World Is a Vampire festival in Australia

With just under two weeks until the Smashing Pumpkins bring their The World Is a Vampire touring festival to Australia, set times and a handful of new additions to the line-up have been announced.

The Pumpkins will, naturally, close out each night of the festival, performing a two-hour-long set. Jane’s Addiction will play before them, performing for an hour each night, as will Melbourne punks Amyl and the Sniffers.

Sydney septet Battlesnake will be performing 30-minute sets on all dates of the festival, except for the second of two Melbourne shows, on April 27. Per set times, RedHook will no longer be performing in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide or Newcastle.

As previously announced, each show will also feature professional wrestling matches between Billy Corgan’s National Wrestling Alliance and the Wrestling Alliance of Australia. These will be staged between sets, with two to three bouts taking place in each city.

Today’s announcement also reveals a handful of local acts who have been selected to open up selected shows. Those will be PistonFist in Brisbane and Bribie Island, XCalibre in Melbourne (April 22 only), Soda in Adelaide, and The Silencio on the Gold Coast.

See full set times below. Save for the sold-out shows in Sydney (April 18) and Melbourne (April 27), tickets are on sale for the festival here.

The World Is a Vampire Australia’s 2023 set times are:

Saturday, April 15 – Brisbane, Eatons Hill Hotel

1:00pm Doors

1:30-2:00pm PistonFist

2:20-2:50pm Battlesnake

2:55-3:15pm Wrestling

3:15-4:00pm Redhook

4:05-4:25pm Wrestling

4:25-5:25pm Amyl and The Sniffers

5:30-6:00pm Wrestling

6:00-7:00pm Jane’s Addiction

7:45-9:45pm The Smashing Pumpkins

Sunday, April 16 – Bribie Island, Sandstone Point

12:00pm Doors

12:30-1:00pm PistonFist

1:20-1:50pm Battlesnake

1:55-2:15pm Wrestling

2:15-3:00pm Redhook

3:05-3:25pm Wrestling

3:25-4:25pm Amyl and The Sniffers

4:30-5:00pm Wrestling

5:00-6:00pm Jane’s Addiction

6:45-8:45pm The Smashing Pumpkins

Tuesday, April 18 – Sydney, Hordern Pavilion

4:00pm Doors

4:25-4:55pm Battlesnake

5:00-5:30pm Wrestling

5:30-6:30pm Amyl and The Sniffers

6:35-7:05pm Wrestling

7:05-8:05pm Jane’s Addiction

8:50-10:50pm The Smashing Pumpkins

Wednesday, April 19 – Sydney, Hordern Pavilion

4:00pm Doors

4:25-4:55pm Battlesnake

5:00-5:30pm Wrestling

5:30-6:30pm Amyl and The Sniffers

6:35-7:05pm Wrestling

7:05-8:05pm Jane’s Addiction

8:50-10:50pm The Smashing Pumpkins

Saturday, April 22 – Melbourne, PICA

3:00pm Doors

3:35-4:05pm Calibre

4:10-4:30pm Wrestling

4:30-5:00pm Battlesnake

5:05-5:25pm Wrestling

5:25-6:25pm Amyl and The Sniffers

6:30-7:00pm Wrestling

7:00-8:00pm Jane’s Addiction

8:45-10:45pm The Smashing Pumpkins

Sunday, April 23 – Ballarat, Kryal Castle

2:00pm Doors

3:00-3:30pm Battlesnake

3:50-4:20pm Redhook

4:20-5:20pm Wrestling

5:20-6:10pm Amyl and The Sniffers

6:10-7:15pm Wrestling

7:15-8:15pm Jane’s Addiction

9:00-11:00pm The Smashing Pumpkins

Wednesday, April 26 – Adelaide, Entertainment Centre

4:00pm Doors

4:15-4:35pm Soda

4:55-5:25pm Battlesnake

5:30-5:50pm Wrestling

5:50-6:50pm Amyl and The Sniffers

6:55-7:15pm Wrestling

7:15-8:15pm Jane’s Addiction

9:00-11:00pm The Smashing Pumpkins

Thursday, April 27 – Melbourne, PICA

5:40pm Doors

6:00 – 6:20pm Wrestling

6:20 – 7:00pm Amyl and The Sniffers

7:00 – 7:20pm Wrestling

7:20 – 8:20pm Jane’s Addiction

9:00 – 11:00pm The Smashing Pumpkins

Saturday, April 29 – Newcastle, Entertainment Centre

3:30pm Doors

4:10-4:30pm Wrestling

4:30-5:00pm Battlesnake

5:05-5:25pm Wrestling

5:25-6:25pm Amyl & The Sniffers

6:30-7:00pm Wrestling

7:00-8:00pm Jane’s Addiction

8:45-10:45pm The Smashing Pumpkins

Sunday, April 30 – Gold Coast, Broadwater Parklands

12:00pm Doors

12:30-1:00pm The Silencio

1:20-1:50pm Battlesnake

1:55-2:15pm Wrestling

2:15-3:00pm Redhook

3:05-3:25pm Wrestling

3:25-4:25pm Amyl & The Sniffers

4:30-5:00pm Wrestling

5:00-6:00pm Jane’s Addiction

6:45-8:45pm The Smashing Pumpkins

