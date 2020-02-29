News Music News

Sydney Mardi Gras: Smith appears in surprise float, Dua Lipa performs ‘Physical’ for the first time

Smith performed in a giant red "equality" dress

Josh Martin
Image composite of Dua Lipa and Sam Smith at the 2020 Sydney Mardi Gras
Dua Lipa and Sam Smith at the 2020 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade last night. Photo credit: Don Arnold/WireImage via Getty (Dua Lipa), Brendan Thorne via Getty (Sam Smith). Image composite created by NME Australia.

Sam Smith surprised members of the youth LGBTQ organisation Twenty10 when they joined their float in Sydney’s Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade last night.

Twenty10 is a Sydney based service that offers services to LGBTQ people aged 12-25, including housing, mental health, counselling and social support.

Smith told the hosts of SBS’ TV coverage they had seen the work the charity had done in the leadup to the event.

“On my float there are some beautiful, beautiful people, it is incredible and what Twenty10 do is absolutely sensational,” Smith said.

“I am the one that is proud to walk with them.”

Later in the night, Smith performed at the parade’s official afterparty at the Hordern Pavillion. Photos and videos of the performance on social media show the singer performing in a giant red dress adorned with the word “equality”.

Singer Dua Lipa also joined the parade last night, posing for photos with a lifeguard float. At the afterparty, Lipa performed her latest single ‘Physical’ live for the first time. The singer posted a video to her Instagram story with Smith, dancing to Florence and the Machine’s ‘Spectrum’ later in the night.

No immediate Australian tour dates are set to follow either Smith or Lipa’s performance at Mardi Gras. Smith recently told The Project an Australian tour was likely this year.

“I don’t know if I’m allowed to say that, but it’s obvious,” they said.

Lipa’s next tour dates are set for Spain in April, after the release of her forthcoming album ‘Future Nostalgia’ on April 3. Smith’s new album ‘To Die For’ will be released May 1 this year.

